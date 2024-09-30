Yellow and Orange codes for most of the country for the 1st of October. The potential danger warning is for expected high winds, NIMH said.

There will be significant cloud over northeastern areas overnight, where isolated spots will still have rain showers. The rest of the country will be mostly clear.

There will be temporarily strong winds along the northern Black Sea coast. Minimum temperatures will be between 5 and 10 degrees in most places, up to 3 degrees in the higher fields.

Sunny weather will prevail in most of the country on Tuesday. Only over the northeastern regions and the Black Sea coast the clouds will be variable and there will be rain in some places. It will remain windy. In northeastern Bulgaria, a stormy wind will blow temporarily from the northwest. Maximum temperatures will be between 16 and 21 degrees.

Редактор: Калина Петкова