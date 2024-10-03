The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology issued a first degree warning - yellow code, for strong and gusty southwest wind in the mountainous part of the districts of Montana, Vratsa and Sofia-region, as well as for the southern districts of Sofia-city. Wind gusts will reach 20-22 m/s.

Full forecast for Friday:

Overnight, clear weather will prevail with patchy high clouds, more significant over northwestern areas. Light winds will blow from the southern quarter. Minimum temperatures will be between 10 and 15°.

On Friday, it will be mostly sunny in Central and Eastern Bulgaria, while clouds will increase and become denser over Western Bulgaria. After noon and during the night against Saturday there will be rain showers in places. Temperatures will rise a little more and will be between 26 and 31° maximum.

It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea coast. Moderate wind will blow from the south-southwest. Maximum temperatures will range from 22-25° along the north coast to 26-27° along the south coast. The sea water temperature is 20-22°. Sea swell will be 2-3 bar.

Редактор: Калина Петкова