A protest was held in front of the Ivan Vazov National Theatre in Sofia on Thursday evening. The demonstration against the premiere of Bernard Shaw’s play "Arms and the Man", directed by John Malkovich, turned violent. The protesters occupied the entrances of the building, stopped the ticket-holders from entering and physically assaulted multiple people, among them the theatre’s director Vasil Vasilev who had come out to talk to the protesters.

They said the play was “outrageous” and demanded that it be cancelled, stating that it is a provocation aimed at smearing the name of Ivan Vazov, ridiculing and humiliating Bulgarians and tarnishing the memory of the Serbo-Bulgarian war.

The play’s director John Malkovich said he had suggested this play because it was charming and amusing. “Strange times. More and more people want to censor the things they don’t like,” he added.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева