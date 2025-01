41-годишен мъж и двегодишно дете са били убити при нападение с нож в германския град Ашафенбург в провинция Бавария.

BREAKING: 🇩🇪‼️ Local media is reporting that teachers from the Aschaffenburg daycare center were walking through Schöntal Park with five small children when the group was deliberately targeted by an Afghan national with a knife.



The 28-year-old suspect is said to have followed… pic.twitter.com/JEfAMjvnkt