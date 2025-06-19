The Semi-Final round of judging for the International Emmy® Awards 2025 in Comedy category took place in Sofia today. United Media and Nova Broadcasting Group, hosts of this important event, brought together 11 skilled television and film experts to evaluate the top content. The jury's combined expertise and professionalism were key to choosing the programs that will advance to the final stage of the competition.

The esteemed jury icluded Nataša Buljan – Fiction Development Director and Head of the Content Development Department at United Media, who has developed, co-authored and written scripts for different hit TV formats; Viara Ankova – COO of Nova Broadcasting Group and one of Bulgaria’s most prominent TV professionals, as well as a member of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and Sanja Tucman – Production Director of Nova TV (Croatia), under whose authority some of Croatia`s most popular TV projects have been created.

Critically acclaimed and well-known Croatian actors Ecija Ojdanić and Filip Juričić also brought their unique perspective to the judging. Bulgarian producer Martichka Bozhilova, renowned for her work in documentary filmmaking and international co-productions and the Serbian actor, producer and director Gordan Kičić, recognized for his exceptional versatility and strong presence in comedy, drama, and international productions, were also members of the jury.

Bulgarian director, producer and screenwriter Viktor Chouchkov, whose feature film was selected as Bulgaria`s official entry for Best Foreign Language film at the 84th Academy Awards, also served on the jury. Joining him was Boya Harizanova, a Bulgarian director and writer with over 20 years of experience in successful TV productions and comedy series. Actress, director and writer Zdrava Kamenova, alongside writer Ivan Angelov, brought valuable insight to the selection process and contributed their extensive knowledge of comedy series and entertainment television in Bulgaria to the panel's deliberations.

In 2025 United Media proudly extended its consistent presence to a fourth consecutive year within the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences' selection process for the world's most esteemed television awards.

With 120 media brands and over 40,000 hours of original content produced yearly across eight territories, the company has the privilege of entertaining and informing a market of 40 million people.

Winners across the 16 categories will be announced on November 24th at the 53rd International Emmy® Awards ceremony in New York.

ABOUT UNITED MEDIA:

United Media is a part of United Group and the leading media company in Southeast Europe, with a presence in eight countries. With 4,200 employees, United Media produces more than 40,000 hours of original content every year which is distributed to a market of more than 40 million people by leading international operators and Free-to-air distribution. The company has more than 120 media in its portfolio - more than 60 television channels, 45 portals that are leaders in terms of attendance in the countries where they operate, 9 printed editions and 5 radio stations. It builds on this extensive portfolio to offer unique and competitive advertising opportunities.

ABOUT NOVA BROADCASTING GROUP:

Nova Broadcasting Group is one of the biggest multi-play media and technology companies in Bulgaria, part of United Media portfolio. The group is undergoing a period of extremely dynamic development, offering its clients and partners a rich variety of media outlets – 11 TV channels, four radio stations, multiple websites and digital platforms, and two print editions. Nova Broadcasting Group creates series in almost all genres and in recent years has been actively supporting the Bulgarian film industry and its development.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL ACADEMY OF TELEVISION ARTS AND SCIENCES:

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences recognizes excellence in television produced outside of the United States with the prestigious Emmy® Award at the International Emmy® Awards Gala held in New York City, every November. Currently celebrating programming across varied areas including Comedy, Documentary, Drama, Kids, News, Non-Scripted Entertainment, Performances and Short-Form, it also presents two Special Awards, the International Emmy® Directorate, and Founders Awards.

Beyond its awards activity, the International Academy is a membership-based organization comprised of leading media and entertainment figures from 60+ countries from all sectors of television for whom it organizes a series of high-level business, networking, and social events throughout the world and online. For more information go to iemmys.tv.

Редактор: Райна Аврамова