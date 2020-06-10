79 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus are reported for the past 24 hours in Bulgaria. The death toll has risen to 167, as 3 more deaths connected to COVID-19 were reported.

A total of 161 confirmed COVID-19 cases are hospitalized, and 13 of them are in intensive care units. The biggest number are in the regions of Pazardzhik – 16, Sliven – 16; Sofia city – 18 and in Shumen – 12.

The number of recoveries is 1,623, of them 36 were registered over the past 24 hours.