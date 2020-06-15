As of today until the end of June, in accordance with the orders issued by Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev, wearing a mask remains mandatory on public transport, in pharmacies and medical institutions.

In all other public places, wearing a mask is recommended. The requirements for disinfection and maintaining a high standard of hygiene, observance of a distance of 1.5 meters between people who are not family members, and remote work where applicable, remain in force.

Outdoor and indoor sports events are held with seat occupancy not exceeding 50 percent of the capacity of the facility and spectators sitting one seat apart. Congresses, conferences, seminars, exhibitions and cultural and entertainment events can be held with occupancy not exceeding 50 percent of the maximum capacity.

As of today discotheques, night clubs and piano bars are also reopening, in compliance with the anti-epidemic measures in place in the country