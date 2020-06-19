"The United States strongly supports independent media and civil society as essential to a robust democracy in Bulgaria. U.S. Embassy Sofia, through the U.S. Agency for International Development, is pleased to announce $200,000 USD in new funding available for independent media groups and civil society actors in Bulgaria. This assistance will help strengthen civic engagement and transparency, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic", US Embassy in Sofia announced.



"We welcome proposals that will strengthen the capacity of media actors and civil society organizations to counter the negative impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on society, free media, and rule of law. Projects should be initiated by civil society organizations legally registered in Bulgaria, and should be geographically limited to Bulgaria. Projects can include transnational partners from new EU member states or the Black Sea Region", the Embassy also said.

Full grant application details here .