Ambassador Herro Mustafa posted make a new post of her Cultural Contacts weekly series. It is dedicated to Eniovden.

"I am so happy to be in a land where people celebrate the power of herbs! Happy Eniovden to all who woke up early this morning to gather herbs and to everyone who enjoys the beauty of flowers. To those celebrating a name-day today - may your names live long!", Ambassador Mustafa wrote on Facebok.