83.3% of all Bulgarians who traveled in the first quarter of 2020 visited places in their home country. 14.2% went only abroad, and 2.5% traveled both in the country and abroad, data of the National Statistical Institute shows.

581.7 thousand or 95.1% of all personal trips were registered as independent.

The average travel expense per person was BGN 151.75 in the country and BGN 674.37 abroad. Travelers spent more money for food while in Bulgaria (37,4%) and for transport during trips abroad (35.2%).