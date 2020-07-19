Това твърди "Дейли мейл“
Джесика Бийл и Джъстин Тимбърлейк имат второ бебе, след като са запазили бременността в тайна, предаде БГНЕС.
This time last year we were practicing our apocalypse skills... unaware that the world would actually be a VERY different place soon. Let's take today to spend with family SAFELY (for real, wear a mask pls) and remember that while July 4th represents freedom, we still have a lot of work to do in this country for real progress.
Според публикация в „Дейли мейл“, 38-годишната Джесика родила момченце по-рано тази седмица. Тя и 39-годишният Джъстин имат 5-годишен син на име Силас. Майката на Джесика, 65-годишната Кимбърли Конро Бийл, е прекарала по-голямата част от изминалата седмица със семейството на дъщеря си, подчертава изданието.
Boys grow up to be fathers. I think about that a lot these days. We try to teach our son to love and to respect everyone — we teach him that all people are all created equal, and that no one should be treated differently because of the color of their skin. We teach him this because one day, he will go on to teach his kids the same. It’s a cycle. And right now, as we all work to undo generations of discrimination that have plagued our system and our communities across this country... I’m reminded today that the first lessons start at home. Im grateful for both of my dads and my mother for teaching me those lessons from the beginning. And for listening to me when I had something to say that they hadn’t learned. I pray for that humility with my own son. I’m grateful for my wife, who made me a father, and is my favorite person/partner/teacher/friend in all of it. I’m grateful for my son, who is always ALWAYS teaching me right back. ⠀ ⠀ Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads out there. While we owe our sons and daughters these lessons in the places where the doors close at night, I hope you are as inspired as I am to make them THE TRUTH in the places that same door opens every morning and we send them out to discover. There’s more to do. And we are built for it. After all, we are the Dads. Sending my love to you and yours.
Приятелка на Кимбърли каза пред „Дейли мейл“, че тя ще остане със семейството до неделя и разкри пола на новото бебе. Джъстин и Джесика не са снимани на публично място от март. Твърди се , че са в дома си в Монтана от началото на блокадите заради коронавируса.
To the dad who not only protects and provides but most importantly, PLAYS, and puts up with all our shenanigans. And teaches and guides and comforts and accepts and respects. Being a dad can sometimes be a thankless job, but today we hope you know how important you are in our lives. We love you forever and ever and a day. Love mom and Silas ❤️
