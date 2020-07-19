This time last year we were practicing our apocalypse skills... unaware that the world would actually be a VERY different place soon. Let's take today to spend with family SAFELY (for real, wear a mask pls) and remember that while July 4th represents freedom, we still have a lot of work to do in this country for real progress.

A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Jul 4, 2020 at 8:52am PDT