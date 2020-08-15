Bulgaria’s Minister of Health Kostadin Angelov has refuted the allegations circulating in Internet that the authorities are planning to reintroduce heavy restrictive measures against the coronavirus pandemic.

Bulgaria reports 174 new cases of COVID-19

“We have never intended to close towns and set up Police checkpoints at the entrances of the cities”, Professor Angelov said and specified that his decisions are motivated by publicly available data.

Currently, the situation is critical in the city of Dobrich due to the lack of infectious disease specialists, Minister Angelov said and confirmed that all medics working at the frontline against COVID-19 are to receive an extra EUR 500 each month until the end of 2020.

“The state has enough resources and can immediately react to any shortage of personal protective equipment”, Kostadin Angelov went on to say.