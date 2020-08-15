The national celebrations on occasion of the 143rd anniversary of the Battle of Shipka Pass are canceled due to the epidemic situation in Bulgaria.

The decision was taken by the recommendation of the District Coronavirus Headquarters in Gabrovo.

Traditionally, the festivities, which are part of the Events Calendar, take place between August 21 and 26. The organizers voiced hopes that each Bulgarian will find a way to commemorate the heroes who participated at the defense of the historic peak.