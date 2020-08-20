Nearly 40 tonnes of diesel have been seized during an inspection of fuels in the country carried out by the State Agency for Metrological and Technical Surveillance.

Following an order from the Supreme Administrative Prosecutor's Office, the agency checked the technical and quality requirements for liquid fuels, the requirements for content of lead, sulfur and other harmful substances in the fuels in 239 gas stations, 1 oil refinery and 3 tax warehouses in Bulgaria.

In some of the samples non-compliances with the requirements for quality and content of biocomponent were found, which necessitated the withdrawal of the substandard fuels from the market.