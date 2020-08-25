GERB party began consultations with the parties represented at the National Assembly to convene a Grand National Assembly and adopt a new Constitution.

The leader of the Parliamentary group of GERB Daniela Daritkova, the Speaker of the Bulgarian National Assembly Tsveta Karayancheva and MP Menda Stoyanova are to meet today with their coalition partners from VMRO and NFSB, as well as with independent MPs.

The Movement for Rights and Freedoms has not yet announced whether they will participate in the consultations initiated by GERB. Earlier, it became clear that the Bulgarian Socialist Party will not participate.