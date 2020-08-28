According to collected evidence, Hezbollah was behind the bus bombing at Sarafovo Airport in Burgas on July 18, 2012 when it came to logistics and financing, Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev said at a briefing in the city of Dupnitsa. The case has ended at first instance.

Defense and prosecution will be heard on September 17, after which a verdict must be handed down. Geshev said he hopes there would be justice for the Israeli citizens and the Bulgarian killed in the attack.

In the terrorist attack in Sarafovo against a bus with Israeli tourists, 6 people were killed and 35 were injured.