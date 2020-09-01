Bulgaria’s Health Minister Prof. Dr. Kostadin Angelov issued three new orders after the extension of the emergency epidemic situation in the country.

Persons arriving in Bulgaria from Turkey, Serbia and Belarus will enter Bulgaria without presenting negative PCR tests.

Classes in the system of preschool and school education are resumed. The educational process is organized and conducted in accordance with the Guidelines prepared by the Ministry of Education and Science and the Ministry of Health.

Attendance in higher education institutions will be carried out according to the requirements of the institution and in compliance with the general anti-epidemic measures in the country. If possible, the learning process will be conducted remotely in an electronic environment.

Language and educational centers, as well as entertainment centers will provide services in an electronic environment. If that is not possible they must guarantee physical distance of 1.5 meters between persons.

Visits to medical institutions are allowed only for relatives of patients in the terminal stage.

The work process of the collective management bodies and the employees should be carried out, if possible, in a remote form (home work/remote work) or to establish working hours with variable limits or work in shifts, the Ministry of Health recommends.