76 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. A total of 4,330 PCR tests have been performed, data of the National Information Portal show.

16 more infected patients passed away in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of fatalities up to 629. 170 more people have recovered.

Now there are 4,154 active cases in the country. 727 patients are receiving medical treatment in hospitals, 65 of them - in intensive care units.