Protesters have been trying to break the Police cordon in front of the National Assembly building since the beginning of today’s antigovernment protest. Initially, demonstrators were throwing eggs and trying to overturn vehicles of the National Gendarmerie forces.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE PHOTOS HERE

Tension escalated since the beginning of the new session of the National Assembly.

Several people were arrested, the police reported. The Ministry of Interior has warned that if tension escalates further, they would not hesitate to use crowd-control devices and called on the protesters to distance themselves from the provocateurs.