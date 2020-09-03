The German government officialy announced that Navalny was poisoned
Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been informed by the German government that the Russian politician Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a substance from the Novichok group.
We are very concerned about this news, the announcement of Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry reads. We strongly condemn this criminal act and are calling on the Russian authorities to fully cooperate with the investigation to bring perpetrators to justice, the announcement further reads.