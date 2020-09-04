The new cases of coronavirus infection for the past 24 hours are 158, according to data from the Single Information Portal. 7026 PCR tests have been performed for the past day.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far has reached 16,775. A total of 4182 out of them are active.

764 patients are in hospital. 61 of them are in intensive care units.

The number of recovered has been growing. After 175 recoveries for a day, the total number of people who recovered from the virus has reached 11,935.

10 people passed away in the past 24 hours. With them, a total of 658 people have died after established coronavirus infection since the beginning of the pandemic.