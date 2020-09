96 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours out of 3,358 PCR tests performed.

A total of 755 patients are in hospital, of them 57 in intensive care. 6 have died and 86 have recovered over the past 24 hours.

The biggest number of newly registered coronavirus cases is in Bourgas - 22, followed by Blagoevgrad – 14, and Sofia – 13.