57 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. 1,220 PCR tests were performed.

The total number of infected people in country since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 17 146. 12,189 people have been cured, 32 of them - in the past 24 hours. 4,280 are the active cases.

One more infected person died on Monday.

A total of 773 people are hospitalised. 53 are in intensive care units.