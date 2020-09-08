The Bulgarian students won 5 silver and 2 bronze medals at the European Junior Olympiad in Informatics held remotely from 1 to 6 September. More than 80 pupils from 27 countries took part in the competition, with each country being entitled to two teams. This year’s edition of the Olympiad was hosted by Georgia.

Bulgaria’s teams took part in the competition from the town of Shumen. The Bulgarian students who won medals are in the 7th, 8th and 9th grade and are from the towns of Sofia, Varna, Gabrovo, Shumen and Pleven.