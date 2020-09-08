Bulgaria will continue to rely on coal-fired power plants until 2030 with a horizon until 2050, Bulgaria's Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova said after meeting with trade unions at the Maritsa East complex.

The Bulgarian Energy Holding will lend 25 million euros to Maritsa East, the minister added after the meeting of the Branch Council for Tripartite Cooperation in Mining and Geology. Separately, another 2.5m euros are allocated to update the salaries in the companies of the complex, said the president of the CITUB union Plamen Dimitrov.

The Maritsa East complex produces 46% of the country's energy, Minister Petkova pointed out.