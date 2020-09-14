27 new COVID-19 cases have been registered countrywide over the past 24 hours, or 2.9% out of all PCR tests performed, indicate Single Information Portal data.

3 people have died over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll up to 720.

9 have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries since the start of the pandemic up to 12,767. The number of active cases is 4,431. 740 patients with coronavirus are being treated in hospital, 53 of them are in intensive care.