They are demanding the resignations of Bulgaria’s cabinet and the Prosecutor General
Participants are gathering in the area between the Council of Ministers building and the Presidency building for the traditional evening protest downtown Sofia.
They are demanding the resignations of Bulgaria’s cabinet and the Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev. Protesters are also demanding machine voting and early elections.
Earlier, citizens gathered for a counter protest in front of the National Palace of Culture in Bulgaria’s capital. They demanded the resignation of President Radev.