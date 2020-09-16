The new financial resource will be used re-finance an existing debt and finance the budget deficit
Bulgaria has issued another debt in foreign currency to the tune of EUR 2.5 billion. Thе country held auctions for the issuance of ten-year interest-bearing and thirty-year interest-bearing government bonds. In 2020, Bulgaria can issue debts to the tune of EUR 5 billion.
The new financial resource will be used re-finance an existing debt, finance the budget deficit and allocate financing to social and economic measures connected to COVID-19 crisis, Minister of Finance Kiril Ananiev announced on Wednesday.