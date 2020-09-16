Bulgaria has issued another debt in foreign currency to the tune of EUR 2.5 billion. Thе country held auctions for the issuance of ten-year interest-bearing and thirty-year interest-bearing government bonds. In 2020, Bulgaria can issue debts to the tune of EUR 5 billion.

The new financial resource will be used re-finance an existing debt, finance the budget deficit and allocate financing to social and economic measures connected to COVID-19 crisis, Minister of Finance Kiril Ananiev announced on Wednesday.