Bulgaria has registered 174 new infections, or 3.6% of the 4,835 PCR tests performed by laboratories during the past 24 hours returned positive, data shows.

Most new cases have been reported in Sofia - 39, in Blagoevgrad - 28, in Plovdiv - 19, in Burgas - 14, in Stara Zagora - 12, in Yambol - 10.



A total of 184 people have been cured, 2 persons have died and 744 patients remain currently in hospital, 43 of them in intensive care units.

The active cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria are 4,410. Since the beginning of the epidemic the number of those infected with coronavirus has reached 18,390. The COVID-19 death toll has reached 739 people.