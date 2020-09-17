"I am glad that the Bulgarian capital continues to develop and become more and more beautiful and welcoming," Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borissov wrote on his Facebook page on the occasion of the Day of Sofia, September 17th.

Borissov points out that in recent years the city has undergone modernization and cites examples such as the construction of the 48 km-route of the Sofia subway, the construction and repair of key boulevards, the raising of the standard of living.

"I am convinced that the development of infrastructure and living conditions in Sofia will continue at an even faster pace. We strive to have a beautiful capital city that is no way inferior to the largest European cities", the Prime Minister wrote.