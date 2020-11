3,938 are the newly registered cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria for th last 24 hours. A total of 9,949 PCR tests were performed, data from the National Information Portal shows.

The active cases are 75,526. 5,629 patients are hospitalized. 313 of them are in intensive care units.

944 more infected people were cured.

Over the past 24 hours, the number of deaths again exceeds 100. A total of 117 people have lost the battle with the disease.