Bulgaria has registered a total of 2,279 new cases of coronavirus out of 5,729 PCR tests performed, which is over 39%. With them, the total number of confirmed cases in Bulgaria since the beginning of the epidemic has reached 120,697, according to the National Coronavirus Information Portal. The total number of tests performed by November 22 is 911,936.

New COVID restrictions introduced from Greece

The active cases of a coronavirus infection are currently 82,125. A total of 6,193 patients are currently hospitalized, 408 of them in intensive care.

The number of persons who recovered over the past day is 1,364, which brings the total number of recoveries to 35,752.

42 people have died in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll of COVID-19 to 2,820.