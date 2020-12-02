In 2021, a total of EUR 411 million will be allocated to Bulgaria under the REACT-EU initiative to deal with the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, this country’s Deputy Premier Tomislav Donchev announced during today’s meeting of Bulgaria’s cabinet, quoted by BTA.

These funds will finance measures to support investments in health care products and services. The money will be also earmarked for investment support for small and medium-sized enterprises, employment schemes and support for the self-employed.