Today, 300,000 doses of low-molecular-weight heparin have arrived in Bulgaria. The medicine is used along with other drugs in the treatment of COVID-19.

Bulgarian authorities adopt National Plan for pandemic

At today's government meeting, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov pointed out that Bulgaria has enough supplies of the anti-viral medication Remdesivir, another drug used for treatment of a coronavirus infection.

Bulgarian parliament approves protected employment for people with mental disorders

He has ordered daily monitoring of the availability of drugs for the treatment of patients with the new coronavirus.