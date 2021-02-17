Photo: Archive
In order to be registered, parties and coalitions must submit lists of no less than 2,500 supporting voters
Today, February 17, is the deadline by which political parties and coalitions can declare to the Central Electoral Commission their desire to run in the April 4 parliamentary elections.
A voter can participate in only one list by filling in his/her name, PIN and a handwritten signature.