The new cases of coronavirus infection in this country are 1,246 after 11,545 tests, which has been a slight decline in comparison to the previous day. Nearly 11% of the samples are positive, according to the Unified Information Portal. The biggest number of newly infected is in the city of Sofia – 369, followed by the districts of Burgas - 137 and Plovdiv - 72.

The active cases are 24,710. Confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic in this country have reached a total of 233,342. A total of 3,613 patients are in hospital. There are 296 patients in intensive care.

564 people have recovered for the past 24 hours. The total number of recovered people so far has reached 198,888. In the past day, 41 people with coronavirus passed away, bringing the total number to 9,444.

85,920 doses of vaccine have been administered so far, as 4,582 of them have been administered for the past 24 hours.