Nearly 30,000 people have been vaccinated in Bulgaria in the past three days. That was announced at a meeting between Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and the National Operational Headquarters. The mass vaccination started following Borissov's call for providing green corridors for all citizens over the weekend

On Monday 25 mobile teams started vaccinations in smaller and more isolated towns and villages across the country.

A total of 318 vaccination centres have been opened in the country at Regional Health Inspectorates, hospitals and polyclinics.