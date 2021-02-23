1,925 new coronavirus cases have been registered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours - the highest daily number of infected people since the beginning of the year. 79 more patients died and 777 cured, data from the Single Information Portal shows.

3,933 people are now treated in hospitals across the country, 334 of them - in intensive care units.

The most new cases are in Sofia city - 478, Burgas - 182, Plovdiv - 138, Pleven - 114 and Varna - 103.

A total of 11,709 vaccines were given in the past 24 hours.