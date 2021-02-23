Bulgaria’s cabinet is working to arrange plane deliveries of the COVID-19 vaccines at the expense of the state budget, the Prime Minister Boyko Borissov announced during a visit to Neochim Company in the town of Dimitrovgrad. In his words, plane deliveries would reduce journey time by at least 2 days. Vaccination is the only way to contain the new wave of COVID-19, he added.

Bulgaria’s Minister of Health Professor Kostadin Angelov expressed satisfaction with the latest vaccination rates in the country. There is no chaos in the vaccination process, although some local logistics problems occur, contended Minister Angelov.