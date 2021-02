1,800 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. 81 of the newly infected are children, data from the Single Information Portal shows.

In the same period 45 patients died and 471 were cured. 4,037 patients are being treated in hospitals, 349 of them - in intensive care units.

A total of 17,163 more people have been vaccinated. The total number of the vaccine doses given has reached 148,226.