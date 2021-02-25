Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov will participate in a video conference of the members of the European Council on Thursday and Friday, the government press office announced.

The main topics on the agenda will be the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Member States’ preparedness to respond to public health challenges, security and defence of the European Union, as well as relations with the Southern Neighbourhood.

The members of the European Council will focus on the process of authorisation, production and distribution of vaccines.