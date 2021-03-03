"On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I congratulate all Bulgarians on the occasion of your National Day. As enduring friends, Allies, and partners, the United States and Bulgaria share a commitment to freedom, human rights, democratic and accountable institutions, security, and a market economy. Upholding these hard-earned values is not easy, but we all must strive to do so – for ourselves and for future generations. We look forward to working together as you lead the Three Seas Initiative this year, and as we recover from the global pandemic, revive our economies, strengthen our institutions, address shared regional and global challenges, and further develop our strategic partnership.I extend best wishes for a peaceful, healthy, and prosperous year ahead, and I look forward to continued friendship and ever closer cooperation." That reads a press statement of the U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, published on the web site of the U.S. Department of State.