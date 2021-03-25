The government has approved Bulgaria's position that is to be presented during the video conference meeting of the European Council on March 25 and 26th, the press service of the cabinet reported.

EU leaders will discuss the current epidemic situation and coordinated action in response to the pandemic. Focus will be placed on accelerating the process of approval, production and distribution of vaccines, as well as immunization campaigns in Member States. The proposal of the European Commission for the so-called "digital green certificate" will also be discussed.

The Member States will also exchange their views on foreign policy issues, such as EU-Russia relations and EU-Turkey relations.