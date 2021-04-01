Photo: iStock
The goal of the quarantine was to restrict importing in Bulgaria of the South African variant of the virus
As of today the mandatory quarantine for arrivals from some African countries has been lifted by order of the Minister of Health less than a month after it was introduced. The goal of the quarantine was to restrict importing in Bulgaria of the South African variant of the virus.
Those arriving from a number of African countries will not be quarantined if they show a negative result of a PCR test done up to three days before entering Bulgaria. The quarantine may be revoked upon arrival in Bulgaria upon presentation of a negative PCR test result within 24 hours of arrival.
African countries after arriving from which quarantine may be lifted are:
Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Mali, Niger, Chad, Sudan, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Somalia, Central African Republic, Gabon, Congo, Nigeria, Benin, Togo, Côte d'Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Gambia, Senegal, Burkina Faso, South Sudan, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau and Madagascar.