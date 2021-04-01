As of today the mandatory quarantine for arrivals from some African countries has been lifted by order of the Minister of Health less than a month after it was introduced. The goal of the quarantine was to restrict importing in Bulgaria of the South African variant of the virus.

Those arriving from a number of African countries will not be quarantined if they show a negative result of a PCR test done up to three days before entering Bulgaria. The quarantine may be revoked upon arrival in Bulgaria upon presentation of a negative PCR test result within 24 hours of arrival.

African countries after arriving from which quarantine may be lifted are:

Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Mali, Niger, Chad, Sudan, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Somalia, Central African Republic, Gabon, Congo, Nigeria, Benin, Togo, Côte d'Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Gambia, Senegal, Burkina Faso, South Sudan, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau and Madagascar.