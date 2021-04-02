Bulgaria’s Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev rewarded prosecutors, investigators, military intelligence officers and heads of services who worked to uncover a suspected Russia-linked spy ring, announced the Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Bulgaria.

Two Russian diplomats declared persona non grata

Two weeks ago, Bulgaria broke up a spy ring suspected of working for Russia. Six people were indicted and two Russian diplomats were declared persona non grata.

Ivan Geshev rewarded the Chairman of the State Agency for National Security Dimitar Georgiev, the Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior Ivaylo Ivanov, two deputy chief prosecutors and the Spokesperson of the Prosecutor General Siika Mileva.