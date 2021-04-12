Bulgaria is among the 13 EU member countries which reached agreement on 7 criteria necessary for the implementation of the COVID-19 vaccination certificates.

The criteria have been submitted for review by the European Commission. The plan is for the certificates to be introduced no later than June to allow freedom of travel during the coming summer tourist season. The other countries which reached agreement on the initiative are: Austria, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Malta, Portugal, Slovenia and Spain.