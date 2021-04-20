Bulgaria’s Ambassador to Moscow Atanas Krastin was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation. Ambassador Krastin was handed the ministry’s note containing response measures following Sofia's decision to expel two Russian diplomats, announced the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

Ekaterina Zaharieva: Bulgaria supports sovereignty of Czech Republic and Ukraine

On March 22, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry declared two diplomats from the Russian embassy in Sofia persona non grata over a spy affair. Moscow then announced that it "reserved the right to take reciprocal measures."