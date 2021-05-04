Bulgaria has emerged from the third wave of the coronavirus epidemic. This was announced by the outgoing Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, referring to a study by the Robert Koch Institute.

Green vaccination corridors can be extended as more doses of Pfizer/BioNTech arrived

He pointed out that this good result in Bulgaria was achieved with much lighter measures than in other countries where there was a complete lock-down.

According to the Robert Koch Institute, Bulgaria is already entering the zone at risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 after leaving the zone of high-risk countries.