"The state of the spirit has never perished in Bulgaria and it is up to us to pass it on to the next generations," Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev told the media. Bulgaria’s head of state Radev, Vice President Iliana Yotova, Bulgaria’s caretaker Premier Stefan Yanev and members of the caretaker government laid flowers to the monument of the Holy Brothers Cyril and Methodius in front of the National Library in Sofia on the occasion of May 24- Day of the Holy Brothers Cyril and Methodius, of the Bulgarian Alphabet, Education and Culture and of Slavic Literature.

“Today we celebrate the greatest spiritual achievement of our people - the creation of our own script” noted President Radev.

“Our country has always progressed through education, knowledge and spirituality”, added Rumen Radev.

"Congratulations to all Bulgarian teachers, men of letters and educators who continue to strengthen our spirituality," he said.