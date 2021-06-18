Residents of the Lisbon region will not be allowed to leave the area at weekends because of a spike in COVID-19 infections, Reuters informs.

People living in the 18 municipalities of the metropolitan area will be banned from leaving from 3 p.m. on Friday until 6 a.m on Monday. Those living outside the area will not be allowed in, Bulgaria's Foreign Ministry confirmed.

The number of the coronavirus cases in Portugal jumped by 1,350 on Wednesday, the biggest increase since February. Most of the newly infected live in and around Lisbon.